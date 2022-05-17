Spot the difference as BAM Nuttall trials four-legged robot on Viking site

A new worker has joined BAM Nuttall’s team in Shetland – a four-legged robot named Spot.

The construction company said it had successfully trialled the Trimble X7 laser scanner using a private 5G network for remote control, in the first use of its kind.

Boston Dynamics’ robot Spot uses specially adapted 3D laser scanning equipment to collect data and create site records.

BAM Nuttall said that given Shetland’s harsh weather conditions, challenging terrain, and isolated location, remote operation was critical to the trial’s success, as it proved the robot could take on days of manual surveying work and operate in areas and conditions hazardous to people – without operators needing to be on site or even travel to Shetland.

Head of innovation Colin Evison said: “This is just the start of our journey with Trimble and Boston Dynamics.

“As we face a skills shortage, become more in tune with the wellbeing of our people, and strive for more diversity, Spot has a number of benefits to safety and job design.

“This is all in addition to improvements to the efficiency and accuracy of our work.”