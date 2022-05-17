Yell to be ‘carbon neutral island’

Mid Yell.

Yell has been named as one of six Scottish islands to be carbon neutral by 2040.

The Scottish government project will see plans published over the summer detailing how the islands will achieve their net zero targets.

Islands secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Scotland is at the forefront of climate change mitigation and adaptation at the global level, and I’ve always believed that our islands will contribute significantly to the country’s net zero commitment.

“I was pleased to announce at COP26 that we are taking this ambition further than the original commitment, now aiming to support six islands in their journey towards carbon neutrality by 2040.

“This project is another testament to Scottish islands being in the vanguard of innovation, leading the way in the journey to net zero while supporting other areas across Scotland.”

The other islands are Hoy, Islay, Great Cumbrae, Raasay and Barra and Yell.

They have been identified by the Scottish government in collaboration with councils and island representatives.