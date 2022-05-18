Commercial Street stalwart dies

Tributes have been pouring in for Alister Smith, the long-time business owner of R.W. Bayes who has passed away.

Living Lerwick announced his passing on its social media pages, offering its condolences.

He, along with business partner Neil, had ran the shop for four decades.

Hundreds of people have reacted to the post with dozens commenting on Da Street’s loss.

Mike Grundon commented: “So sorry to hear this. Alister was a familiar sight on the street. An old-school shopkeeper from from a fading era. My condolences to all his friends, family and colleagues.”

While Jane Harper Laverty added: “He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, sincere condolences to all the family.”