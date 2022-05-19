Headlines News

Award-winning group is food for thought in hard times

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 34 min ago 0
Award-winning group is food for thought in hard times
Neil Beattie, Team Leader – Catering and Cleaning (left), with Victor Nicoara, Cleansing Supervisor, at the event in Glasgow. Photo: SIC

Efforts to provide food for those most in need have resulted in special recognition for Shetland Islands Council.

The SIC’s food group won an award for its “outstanding collaboration and local authority innovation” at a ceremony in Glasgow.

Awards were presented at the Assist Facilities Management (FM) conference.

FM is an association which covers the provision of school meals, catering, cleaning and janitorial services.

It followed work by several council services and local agencies to distribute food to families on low income.

Support for families to cook healthy meals and to encourage local growing projects has also been a key part of the work.

The food group includes representatives of council services such as social work, schools’ catering and cleaning and criminal justice.

It originated in local plans for the prospect of a No Deal Brexit, with the council coordinating meetings to secure food supplies in Shetland.

But the links established continued during the pandemic, and it was soon felt the partnerships formed for community food provision had longer term benefits.

“Food Larders” were set up in some schools to make food accessible to vulnerable families supported by social work and the Anchor Project – an initiative which aims to support vulnerable families.

Last year 80 families and over 150 children were supported during the pandemic.

This support has continued, and the Anchor Team now also sources second-hand clothing for families in need of it.

Work is also under way to establish after-school food clubs.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge said: “We’ve provided food and other forms of support to many families and individuals who have needed help during the pandemic and that will continue wherever necessary.

“The collaborative teamwork by our staff and other local partners has made this possible.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.