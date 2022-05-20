Headlines News

‘High visibility’ patrols due in Lerwick

Police Scotland. 

Police have said they will be carrying out “high visibility patrols” in parts of Lerwick following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The Highlands and Islands division of Police Scotland has posted online to say the patrols will be taking place “in the area of the harbour, Harrison Square, Market Cross and the Clickimin Broch over the weekend”.

Checks will also be carried out at off licences.

It follows concerns which were raised about the behaviour of groups of young people gathering at Harrison Square.

Living Lerwick chairman Steve Mathieson has admitted that “a small minority” are spoiling the area for other members of the public.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson has this week told The Shetland Times they had previously been informed of groups meeting in areas such as the Bressay ferry waiting room, Harrison Square and Market Cross.

He said those areas were added to officers’ “patrol matrix”.

