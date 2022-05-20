News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Andrew Hirst 14 hours 19 min ago
In today’s (Friday, 20th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Exclusive – Solo ferry passengers are being treated as ‘second class citizens’.
  • Tributes have been paid to Alister Smith, the long-time owner of R.W Bayes shop on Commercial Street in Lerwick, who died this week.
  • Crunch talks were held yesterday between Lerwick Port Authority and 12 harbour workers who are set to start an overtime ban next week.
  • Another historic milestone was marked in Unst for the SaxaVord Spaceport.
  • The build-up to next weekend’s Relay for Life has begun, with a concert at the Big Kirk in Lerwick on Wednesday.
  • ARTS – Shetland’s tasty delights prove tempting for top celebrity chefs.
  • SPORT – Spurs lifted the first outdoor hockey cup of the season, claiming The Dowry Grutness cup last Thursday.
