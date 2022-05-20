Man airlifted to hospital after fall ‘from a height’
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident this afternoon in Sandwick.
Police say the man was taken to hospital today [Friday] after falling “from a height”.
Shetland Coastguard are unable to provide further details.
A police statement read: “Around 4.15pm on Friday, 20th May, 2022, police were called to the Sandwick area of Shetland, following a report of a man falling from a height.
“He was airlifted to hospital for treatment.”
