Man airlifted to hospital after fall ‘from a height’

Coastguard Rescue 900. Photo: Brian Gray

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident this afternoon in Sandwick.

Police say the man was taken to hospital today [Friday] after falling “from a height”.

Shetland Coastguard are unable to provide further details.

A police statement read: “Around 4.15pm on Friday, 20th May, 2022, police were called to the Sandwick area of Shetland, following a report of a man falling from a height.

“He was airlifted to hospital for treatment.”