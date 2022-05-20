Most northerly post office decorated to mark Queen’s Jubilee

Valerie Johnson and her assistant Shelley Howden enjoy afternoon tea.

The UK’s most northerly post office is getting ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Baltasound postmistress Valerie Johnson has pulled out all the stops to decorate the branch with bunting and flags to mark the milestone.

Ms Johnson, who has been postmistress for 24 years, said of the decision: “I do like the royal family, especially the Queen, so I wanted to make sure that I decorated my branch.

“The Queen is a great figurehead. She has seen so much change in her life and she has always been there for us.”

A new sign has also been installed, proclaiming “Britain’s Most Northerly Post Office”, and Ms Johnson believes that this will prove popular with tourists.