Museum film to celebrate the life of Johnnie Notions

A short film is being created to celebrate projects that evoke curiosity by creatively exploring science.

The production is being made by Shetland Museum, which is one of 36 venues across the UK to benefit from support from The Royal Society.

The society’s Places of Science scheme awards small museums up to £3,500 to run projects that tell stories of science to their local community.

Shetland Museum is creating the film to tell the story of Johnnie Williamson – otherwise known as Johnnie “Notions” – an 18th century pioneer for smallpox inoculations.

Born in the 1730s, he is said to have saved thousands of lives.

The short film will use artefacts and photographs, as well as recreations and interviews with children and museum staff.