‘Hare’ it is again – a fundraising trail for Clan

Fiona Fernie, chief executive of Clan, and Sarah Harvey, of Wild in Art unveil the newest Clan art trail sculpture. The Big Hop Trail will see 40 hares in locations across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland from July – September 2023. Photo: Kami/DC Thomson

“Hare”-raising sculptures could appear as part of a new initiative by Clan.

The well-known cancer support charity has partnered for a second time with Wild in Art to help develop a new art trail.

The organisation decided to hop to it following the success of Light the North – a “lighthouse” auction trail which raised over £324,000.

Now, Clan says 40 hare sculptures designed and created by some of the country’s most talented artists will be seen ‘hare, there and everywhere’ – as people search for and discover the striking sculptures across the North East of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland.

The Big Hop Trail will take the public on another cultural tour of the north-east and the islands from July to September next year.

The trail is currently the only one of its kind planned for Scotland in 2023. The sculpture trail will also coincide with Clan’s 40th anniversary, with 40 sculptures being the focal point to celebrate the charity’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer, their family, carers and friends.

Wild in Art is a leading producer of spectacular public art events.

It has previously animated cities across the world including Manchester, Sydney, Auckland, Cape Town and São Paulo, and created trails for the London 2012 Olympics, the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Historic Royal Palaces and Penguin Random House.