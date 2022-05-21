Headlines News

Jim Wallace to be succeeded as Kirk moderator

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 44 min ago 0
Jim Wallace to be succeeded as Kirk moderator
Lord Wallace

A former isles MP’s time as Kirk moderator ends today [Saturday] as the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly gets under way in Edinburgh.

Jim Wallace is being succeeded by Rev Dr Ian Greenshields, who is due to be officially installed at what will be the first hybrid General Assembly.

Dr Greenshields, 68, has served as the minister of St Margaret’s Community Church in Dunfermline since 2007.

The assembly will see Lord Wallace QC of Tankerness, who is an elder at St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, supervise the passing of the ring and chain of office to Dr Greenshields.

Meeting in person and online, ministers, elders and deacons will make key decisions that will affect the future of the Church of Scotland against a backdrop of major reforms and unprecedented challenges.

Commissioners will be asked to consider approving an overture to change a standing church law to enable ministers and deacons to apply to become authorised celebrants to conduct same-sex marriages, if they wish.

A report to the General Assembly shows that 29 presbyteries approved the “Solemnisation of Same Sex Marriage Overture,” with 12 voting against.

The General Assembly will also be invited to welcome an historic Declaration of Friendship with the Catholic Church in Scotland, which is based on “our shared faith in Christ”.

Other topics include the war in Ukraine, work to support asylum seekers and refugees and advocating for better access to vaccines in poorer countries.

Speaking after he was named Moderator Designate, Dr Greenshields said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen and I aim to represent the Church and God in a way that is positive, instructive and hopeful.

“There are a great many challenges facing our society today including poverty, mental health, social isolation, addiction and climate change and the church is active in supporting those in genuine need.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.