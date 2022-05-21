Motorist charged after speeding offence

Police carrying out speed and vehicle checks.

Police say a 37 year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A motorist was caught travelling at 83mph on a 50mph road.

It follows speed checks carried out by officers at the Black Gaet junction on the A970 and around Sound Brae in Lerwick on Friday.

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Also as part of the speed checks, a 56-year-old woman was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Inspector Sam Greshon said officers would continue to conduct patrols in the area due to the recent increase in incidents at the Black Gaet junction, and urged road users to be mindful of their speed.