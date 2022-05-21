Headlines Life in Shetland News

Rugby player takes on fundraising marathon

Ryan Taylor 14 min ago 0
Rugby player takes on fundraising marathon

A rugby player will complete a half-marathon in Lerwick as part of a gruelling year-long running challenge to raise money for charity.

Dylan Russell, 28, has run at least 35km every week since June 2021 as part of his “365 Challenge” to collect donations for the rugby charity Hearts and Balls.

And as he enters the final fortnight of his fundraising mission, Mr Russel is running 14 half-marathons in 14 days across each of Scotland’s health board areas.

His Shetland challenge starts today from the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick.

It is the third of the 14 half-marathons he is taking on.

Mr Russell, a keen rugby player from Musselburgh, has raised more than £3,000 so far, with all proceeds going to Hearts and Balls to support players who have suffered serious and life-changing injuries.

To donate to the fundraiser, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyzhs-365-challenge

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.