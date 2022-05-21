Rugby player takes on fundraising marathon

A rugby player will complete a half-marathon in Lerwick as part of a gruelling year-long running challenge to raise money for charity.

Dylan Russell, 28, has run at least 35km every week since June 2021 as part of his “365 Challenge” to collect donations for the rugby charity Hearts and Balls.

And as he enters the final fortnight of his fundraising mission, Mr Russel is running 14 half-marathons in 14 days across each of Scotland’s health board areas.

His Shetland challenge starts today from the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick.

It is the third of the 14 half-marathons he is taking on.

Mr Russell, a keen rugby player from Musselburgh, has raised more than £3,000 so far, with all proceeds going to Hearts and Balls to support players who have suffered serious and life-changing injuries.

To donate to the fundraiser, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyzhs-365-challenge