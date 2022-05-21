Headlines Life in Shetland News

Swan heads for Western Isles

Ryan Taylor 44 min ago 0
The Swan has been dispatched to the Western Isles for a month of youth sail training and public trips.

The sail training taster days are designed to highlight opportunities to take part in the tall ships races, which Lerwick will next year host.

The Swan arrived in Ullapool on Thursday to prepare for a nine night trip around the isles, which is due to start tomorrow [Sunday].

Taster sessions are also due to get under way at the beginning of June.

Over two days, 20 pupils – mainly from Ullapool High School – will work as a crew to operate the historic vessel.

Swan trustee Tommy Allan said: “With Covid restrictions, we have not been to the Western Isles for a few years, and are very much looking forward to sailing there again.

“We have held very successful training taster days in Shetland and Orkney this year, and we hope they’ll be just as popular in the Western Isles.

“With the tall ships coming back to Shetland next year, there are going to be lots more sailing training experiences available, and we very much hope to welcome some of the trainees back for a longer journey.”

