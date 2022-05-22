Pure Energy is at the centre of major plans which could revolutionise the way road vehicles are powered.

The Unst-based body is part of significant proposals to develop waste-to-hydrogen production technology.

Pure is one of three organisations to have partnered with Wales-based Compact Syngas Solutions (CSS), which has secured almost £300,000 in government funding.

Plans are now in place to forge ahead with a bid to make low-emission hydrogen fuel a reality for vehicles.

It’s hoped the project could use waste that would normally end up being sent to landfill.

The only exhaust emissions from hydrogen-fuelled vehicles are warm air and water, and CSS are also in the process of developing carbon capture technology for the gasification process to reduce emissions even further.

The project aims to demonstrate that low carbon hydrogen can be produced economically and efficiently.

The hydrogen produced by the modular unit being developed could also be used by power plants in areas detached from mainstream energy grids.