Wishart calls for more progressive stroke service

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 46 min ago 0
Shetland’s MSP is calling for delivery of a progressive stroke service.

The call comes after Beatrice Wishart met representatives of the Stroke Association in the Scottish parliament.

Strokes are brain attacks occurring when blood supply to part of the brain is cut off.

The effects can be devastating, leaving 65 per cent of survivors with a disability.

High blood pressure, a condition which is the biggest single stroke risk factor, affects around 3,000 people in Shetland.

The Stroke Association are calling for the realisation of a progressive stroke service across all health boards in Scotland covering stroke prevention, emergency response, hospital treatment, stroke-specific rehab and community support.

Ms Wishart said: “There are around 350 people living with the effects of stroke in Shetland.

“Though the impacts of strokes can be devastating, the brain can adapt and with the right support recovery is possible.

“I am calling on NHS Shetland and health boards across Scotland to work with organisations like the Stroke Association to deliver a progressive stroke service.

“This pathway will prevent strokes through early detection and management of high risk conditions, and ensure the best acute and rehabilitation care for those affected by strokes.”

