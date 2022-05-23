News

Andrea Manson appointed new SIC convener

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 15 min ago 0
Andrea Manson appointed new SIC convener

Andrea Manson has been appointed as the new SIC convener.

Members voted for Ms Manson as their opening item of business at their first official meeting today (Monday) at the St Ringan’s council chamber.

It was carried out by secret ballot after Ms Manson and Cecil Smith were both nominated. The vote was 11-10 in Ms Manson’s favour.

Ms Manson said she would represent the council with “humour, patience, a kind heart and public conscience”.

Mr Smith, who had been depute convener for eight years, said he had the knowledge and experience required.

He said there was a “strong indication” that there would be changes ahead for the council and he would be committed to bring everyone together and make sure all voices were heard.

Ms Manson, after being elected, nominated Bryan Peterson to be depute convener.

The role, which commands a £24,467 salary, is mainly focussed on civic and ceremonial functions and “acting as a focal point for the whole Shetland community”.

Its previous holder, Malcolm Bell, stood down at the end of the last council term.

 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.