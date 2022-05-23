Andrea Manson appointed new SIC convener

Andrea Manson has been appointed as the new SIC convener.

Members voted for Ms Manson as their opening item of business at their first official meeting today (Monday) at the St Ringan’s council chamber.

It was carried out by secret ballot after Ms Manson and Cecil Smith were both nominated. The vote was 11-10 in Ms Manson’s favour.

Ms Manson said she would represent the council with “humour, patience, a kind heart and public conscience”.

Mr Smith, who had been depute convener for eight years, said he had the knowledge and experience required.

He said there was a “strong indication” that there would be changes ahead for the council and he would be committed to bring everyone together and make sure all voices were heard.

Ms Manson, after being elected, nominated Bryan Peterson to be depute convener.

The role, which commands a £24,467 salary, is mainly focussed on civic and ceremonial functions and “acting as a focal point for the whole Shetland community”.

Its previous holder, Malcolm Bell, stood down at the end of the last council term.