Dennis Leask has been elected as chairman of development at the SIC.

He had been nominated along with John Leask and won 12-8 votes in a secret ballot today (Monday).

Dennis Leask had said the council needed to “get its hunger back” to make the most of the new opportunities.

John Leask said he had a lot of experience in oil and gas as well as the transition to the new green energy sector.