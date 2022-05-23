News

Harbour workers wait for improved offer as walkout looms

3 hours 21 min ago 0
Harbour workers wait for improved offer as walkout looms

An overtime ban from 12 Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) shore workers is set to go ahead on Wednesday, after “crunch day” negotiations failed to find a solution.

The LPA and union Unite met last Thursday in an attempt to end the planned industrial action, but regional officer John Clark said those talks had not been successful.

He said that, unless an improved offer arrived from the LPA on Tuesday, the workers would be walking out at 12.01am on Wednesday morning.

“They need to come back very quickly,” he said.

“It’s disappointing, the time that it’s taken to get something sorted out.

“It’s just been too slow for my members. We need something hard and fast to take back to them.”

The dozen workers, which consists of engineers, electricians, joiners and general operatives, are seeking improvements to pay and terms and conditions.

They are the only LPA staff to currently be paid hourly rather than salaried, but Mr Clark said Unite and the LPA had agreed to move them over to salaries as part of the current discussions.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.