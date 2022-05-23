Harbour workers wait for improved offer as walkout looms

An overtime ban from 12 Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) shore workers is set to go ahead on Wednesday, after “crunch day” negotiations failed to find a solution.

The LPA and union Unite met last Thursday in an attempt to end the planned industrial action, but regional officer John Clark said those talks had not been successful.

He said that, unless an improved offer arrived from the LPA on Tuesday, the workers would be walking out at 12.01am on Wednesday morning.

“They need to come back very quickly,” he said.

“It’s disappointing, the time that it’s taken to get something sorted out.

“It’s just been too slow for my members. We need something hard and fast to take back to them.”

The dozen workers, which consists of engineers, electricians, joiners and general operatives, are seeking improvements to pay and terms and conditions.

They are the only LPA staff to currently be paid hourly rather than salaried, but Mr Clark said Unite and the LPA had agreed to move them over to salaries as part of the current discussions.