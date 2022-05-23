Spaceport celebrates as ‘final pieces in planning jigsaw’ slot into place

SaxaVord Spaceport. Photo: Shetland Flyer.

Construction can finally begin on the SaxaVord Spaceport after the final two planning hurdles were overcome.

The spaceport had already received confirmation its main application had been approved – but two related applications were still awaiting a Scottish government decision.

The government has now said it will not be calling in plans for the launch and range control centre (LRCC) or for the new section of road to improve access to the launch site.

SaxaVord chief executive Frank Strang said: SaxaVord CEO Frank Strang said they were the “final two pieces of the planning jigsaw” following approval of the launch site in March.

“With the preparatory works underway, we can look forward to a busy summer of construction work and ultimately to reaching our goal of the first UK vertical rocket launch later in the year,” he said.

The LRCC will be situated in the former Valhalla Brewery building, while the new road is earmarked for Northdale in Unst.

Roadworks will be completed ahead of all planned construction at the site.