Complex delivery of platform for decommissioning shown in new video

The Pioneering Spirit carrying the Ninian north jacket arrives in Dales Voe. Photo: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) has released a video showing the successful delivery of the 8,500 tonne Ninian Northern platform for decommissioning.

The platform was delivered to Dales Voe by the world’s largest offshore construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, in April.

The visit marked her first time operating quayside at a UK port, when steel structures from the platform were lifted on to a barge for removal.

The huge 382-metre long and 124-metre wide vessel then manoeuvred mid-voe to transfer the 83-metre high jacket via the Allseas barge Iron Lady to the base, where it was loaded into a heavy-duty pad in a complex operation.