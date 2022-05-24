SIC launches consultation on free period products

Shetland Islands Council has launched a consultation on where free period products should be made available to the public.

Scotland became the first country in the world to make period products free for everyone when MSPs backed a bill in November 2020.

The act means local authorities are now responsible for making sure that items such as tampons and sanitary pads should be made free to all those who might need them.

The SIC is looking to hear from anyone who uses, may use in the future, or who collects sanitary products on behalf of others, before the scheme is rolled out in August 2022.

People are being asked where they would like those products to be made available, how they would like to obtain them, and the type of products that may be wanted.

You can access the consultation here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QX588S/

It will close at midnight on Sunday, 12th June.