Sound Service Station to go on the market

The owners of Sound Service Station have signalled their intention to sell the popular shop, to spend more time with their young family.

Jordan and Gemma Thomason announced on Tuesday night that they would be putting the business, which they bought six years ago, on the market.

The pair said that the work involved in running Sound Service Station meant that their “work to life balance isn’t what we want it to be”.

“We want to enjoy and cherish our children’s childhoods before they’re all grown up and have moved out and we feel we can’t fully embrace that with the lifestyle of running a shop like Sound Service Station,” they said.

They will continue to run Sound Butchers and Shetland Biltong.

Anyone interested in taking on Sound Service Station is asked to contact the pair.

