News

Sound Service Station to go on the market

10 hours 22 min ago 0
Sound Service Station to go on the market

The owners of Sound Service Station have signalled their intention to sell the popular shop, to spend more time with their young family.

Jordan and Gemma Thomason announced on Tuesday night that they would be putting the business, which they bought six years ago, on the market.

The pair said that the work involved in running Sound Service Station meant that their “work to life balance isn’t what we want it to be”.

“We want to enjoy and cherish our children’s childhoods before they’re all grown up and have moved out and we feel we can’t fully embrace that with the lifestyle of running a shop like Sound Service Station,” they said.

They will continue to run Sound Butchers and Shetland Biltong.

Anyone interested in taking on Sound Service Station is asked to contact the pair.

Read the full post below:

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.