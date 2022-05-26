Norwegian Star arrives into Lerwick

Photo: Ryan Leith

The cruise ship Norwegian Star has sailed into Lerwick Harbour this morning (Thursday).

The 294-metre ship, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line, can hold over 2,300 passengers and was christened in November 2001.

She originally sailed around Hawaii, but now is mostly based in Southampton.

The Norwegian Star will sail for Bergen tonight, before moving on to Iceland in the coming days.

Photographer Ryan Leith captured this shot of the cruise ship arriving into Lerwick early this morning.