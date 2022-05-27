In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 27th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A Scalloway fish processor has been fined £80,000 after admitting failures in health and safety which led to the death of one of its employees. QA Fish pleaded guilty to failing to put in a health and safety system before Karen Allen was hit by a forklift in January 2018.
- The fishing industry has reacted with anger after freight was disrupted again, due to the Helliar still being in dry-dock. Both fishmarkets had to be closed yesterday.
- Two women have taken the council’s top roles of convener and leader for the first time. Andrea Manson and Emma Macdonald were selected after a secret ballot.
- Abuse towards migrant fishermen is “rampant” and “endemic” in the industry, a report has claimed.
- FEATURE – We look at the sweeter side of life and the isles’ cake fridges and honesty boxes.
- SPORT – The Viking Parish Cup returns tomorrow afternoon, while Shetland reclaimed the North Atlantic Challenge Cup in the swimming pool.
