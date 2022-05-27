SIC asks folk for opinions on their services

Shetland Islands Council has asked folk to tell them their thoughts on the services offered by the council.

Folk are being asked about how well they think the SIC listens to their views, learns from their feedback and how well they communicate with people.

The council said the survey was quite short, entirely anonymous and should not take long to complete.

This is the second time that the SIC has run this survey, with the feedback used to gauge how much they have improved over the last five years.

Chief executive Maggie Sandison said of the survey: “The best way to find out how well we are doing is to ask the people who use our services.

“It’s important that we know what we’re doing right and where we could do better, and chart our improvement against past performance.

“I hope that everyone will take the opportunity to get involved.”

The survey is available online at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ siccustomersurvey/ and will close on Friday, 17th June.