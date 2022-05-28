Folk enjoy gala afternoon ahead of Relay for Life

Photo: Dave Donaldson

A crowd of folk have braved the rain to enjoy a gala afternoon at the Clickimin running track ahead of Saturday night’s Relay for Life.

A number of games are on offer for bairns, with ice cream, a BBQ and a tea tent also providing refreshments.

The gala afternoon is on from 12-4pm.

The relay event, returning in-person for the first time since 2018 and raising money for Cancer Research UK, will get under way at 8pm with the survivors’ lap of honour.

The popular Candle of Hope ceremony will start at 10.30pm.