Survivors’ lap kickstarts return of Relay for Life

Cancer survivors walked the opening lap of this year’s Relay for Life event, signalling the start of the 12-hour fundraiser.

This year’s event, the first in-person relay since 2018, was led by young survivors of cancer.

The group were warmly greeted by the crowd watching, as well as the teams who then joined in with the next lap.

That kicked off this year’s relay, with teams walking until 8am tomorrow morning.

The Candle of Hope ceremony will start at 10.3opm, with entertainment provided by groups such as the North Ness Boys, The Bashies and the Cullivoe Dance Band.

