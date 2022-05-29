News

Relay for Life raises close to £100k

Shetland’s Relay for Life has raised just under £100,000 so far – with the committee expecting to smash that target by the time fundraising ends in August.

Just before the relay ended at 8am this morning, the committee announced they had raised £96,123.71 to date.

Thirty-two teams took part in this weekend’s relay, with folk needing jumpers, hats and gloves to brave the cold at the Clickimin running track.

Over 750 folk made their way around the track in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Relay for Life chairman Martin Henderson said they were “blown away” by the support this year.

“When we started the planning, we didn’t know it was going to be this successful.

“I want to thank all the volunteers who help us on Friday and Sunday putting the site together, who bake and help in the tea and BBQ tents and the musicians who keep us entertained through the day and night.”

