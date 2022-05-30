News

Aith lifeboat crew to light beacon for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Aith RNLI will light a beacon this week to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The beacon will be lit opposite the Aith lifeboat station at 9.45pm on Thursday.

Aith is one of just seven lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland to be chosen to light a beacon.

Beacons will also be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals, and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

Over 2,022 beacons will be lit across the country.

Aith coxswain John Robertson said: “We’re honoured to be part of this momentous celebration and to have been chosen to represent the RNLI among the hundreds of other organisations taking part.

“It will be a very significant moment across the whole weekend of activities to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and its fantastic that Aith, the most northerly lifeboat station, will be part of it.”

