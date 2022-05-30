Headlines News

Future of agricultural policy to come under the spotlight

A farmer moving sheep between fields at Bannamin beach. Photo: Joe Leask.

The future of agriculture post-Brexit will be the topic of discussion for crofters and farmers tomorrow.

A meeting is due to take place as part of a series of 12 events taking place across the country.

The meeting will allow farmers and crofters to discuss Scotland’s transition to a new agricultural policy in Scotland, which is expected to be in place by 2025.

All NFU Scotland roadshow events will be attended by President Martin Kennedy and Director of Policy Jonnie Hall.

Regional Policy Advisor for Shetland, Lorna Scott, said: “We’re very happy to welcome Martin and Jonnie here for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Agricultural policy and support are about to go through huge changes in the next couple of years, so this is a great chance for members to discuss this and hear how this will affect us in Shetland.”

The meeting will take place at The Shetland Hotel from 7pm.

