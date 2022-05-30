Offshore windfarms could ‘wreak havoc’ on fish spawning grounds

Map showing the intersection of windfarm leasing areas and mackerel nursing grounds. Image: SFA.

Fishermen fear offshore windfarms could “wreak havoc” on key spawning and nursery grounds.

The Shetland Fisherman’s Association (SFA) has today (Monday) called for research to be carried out before rushing ahead with developments which could threaten the industry.

It has used a series of maps showing how large swathes of the seabed currently earmarked for potential windfarms intersect with sensitive ecosystems for young fish.

The Scottish government’s two leasing rounds – ScotWind and Innovation and Target Oil and Gas (Intog) – include 18 possible development sites, including in the waters around Shetland.

Of these, the SFA claims just two are outwith important spawning or nursery grounds for haddock.

Haddock spawning and nursery grounds are shown to overlap with areas proposed for possible offshore windfarms. Image: SFA.

Scotland’s most valuable pelagic fish stocks such as mackerel, herring and blue whiting could also be at risk, the maps suggest.

The SFA urged the Scottish government and offshore developers to investigate the impacts of anchoring offshore windfarms in the middle of spawning grounds.

Executive officer Daniel Lawson said: “Ministers must adopt the precautionary principle and apply it.

“While the industry does not contest the concept of more offshore renewables, this rush towards development means that mistakes will be made – with Scotland’s productive and pristine fishing grounds potentially paying the price.

“Our government says it wants to support coastal communities, build a world class fishing nation and protect the health of Scotland’s fish stocks.

“Our community relies on a sustainable fishing industry and encouraging offshore windfarms without a full understanding of their impact is a real threat to the sustainability of those stock.”

The SFA has also claimed there is mounting evidence showing the negative impact of offshore developments on shellfish, including brown crab and lobster.

Mr Lawson added: “We must avoid a situation where fishing crews providing low carbon, nutritious and healthy food are threatened with the loss of their legitimate businesses and ultimately replaced by higher carbon food producers.

“Fishermen are now questioning whether ministers or Marine Scotland even took spawning grounds into account in their rush to auction off vast areas of sea to multinational energy firms.”

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.