News Videos

Swallow sails from Hay’s Dock as restoration of Maggie Helen continues

13 hours 56 min ago 0
Swallow sails from Hay’s Dock as restoration of Maggie Helen continues
Work is continuing to restore the Maggie Helen. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Half of the crew working on the restoration of the historic sail boat Maggie Helen have sailed for Denmark aboard their boat, Swallow, this morning (Monday).

The manoeuvre to move the engineless Swallow from Hay’s Dock would have been commonplace in the 18th century, and was watched by a small crowd of boat enthusiasts.

More crew members are due to arrive in the isles later this week, as the restoration of the Maggie Helen, also known as Loki, continues.

Amber Middleton, who has been working on the Maggie Helen at the Shetland Museum’s boat shed, said they hoped to have her launched by August.

She was originally built at Hay’s Dock in 1904.

Ms Middleton said they were excited to get the Maggie Helen back in the water, after 15 years of inactivity.

She will sail for Denmark when she is finished, and could then move to the south of France.

The Swallow was restored in Brittany by the same crew working on the Maggie Helen.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.