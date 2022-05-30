Swallow sails from Hay’s Dock as restoration of Maggie Helen continues

Work is continuing to restore the Maggie Helen. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Half of the crew working on the restoration of the historic sail boat Maggie Helen have sailed for Denmark aboard their boat, Swallow, this morning (Monday).

The manoeuvre to move the engineless Swallow from Hay’s Dock would have been commonplace in the 18th century, and was watched by a small crowd of boat enthusiasts.

More crew members are due to arrive in the isles later this week, as the restoration of the Maggie Helen, also known as Loki, continues.

Amber Middleton, who has been working on the Maggie Helen at the Shetland Museum’s boat shed, said they hoped to have her launched by August.

She was originally built at Hay’s Dock in 1904.

Ms Middleton said they were excited to get the Maggie Helen back in the water, after 15 years of inactivity.

She will sail for Denmark when she is finished, and could then move to the south of France.

The Swallow was restored in Brittany by the same crew working on the Maggie Helen.