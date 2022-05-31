News

Councillors’ salary and expenses bill tops £450k

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 48 min ago 0
Councillors’ salary and expenses bill tops £450k
The SIC’s St Ringan’s council chambers. Photo: SIC.

Councillors’ salary and expenses costs climbed five per cent to reach more than £450,000 last year.

The SIC members’ remuneration report for 2021/22, published today (Tuesday), shows the total came to £451,137 – up from £429,756 the previous year.

Councillors’ salaries, which are set nationally, made up the bulk of the total costs at £445,454.

The top salary of £31,009 was paid to former leader Steven Coutts, while outgoing convener Malcolm Bell earned £23,256.

The remuneration bill is set to increase further this year following the latest pay award.

New leader Emma Macdonald will be paid £32,622 while the salary for new convener, Andrea Manson, is set at £24,467. Remuneration for committee chairpersons and regular members has also increased.

Last year’s expenses bill, at £5,683, was more than double the 2020/21 figure – however it was still considerably below pre-pandemic totals, which regularly exceed £50,000.

Mr Coutts’ expenses bill was the highest at £1,965.

Members’ attendance figures, also published today, show a dip.

Overall attendance was 86.5 per cent last year compared to 97.3 per cent in 2020/21. 

While 12 councillors achieved 100 per cent attendance in 2020/21 only Shetland Central’s Ian Scott managed to make it to all of his meetings last year. 

North Isles’ councillor Ryan Thomson missed the most meetings, attending 17 out of a possible 37.

His former North Isles colleague, Alec Priest, also missed almost half of his possible meetings. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.