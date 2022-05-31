Thousands to be invited for breast screenings

Around 3,500 women between the ages of 50-70 will be invited for a breast screening, with a mobile unit set to return to Shetland.

Screenings will start on Monday, 13th June, and continue until early October outside the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

The breast screening service visits the isles every three years, and Shetland remains one of the highest screening uptakes in the country.

On its last visit in 2019, 84 per cent of eligible women attended for a screening.

Breast services manager for north-east Scotland, Sarah Philip, encouraged those invited to attend.

“Shetland has an impressive record with breast screening uptake and I would urge all eligible Shetland women to continue to take advantage of this important screening programme as they have done in the past.

“It is really important that women continue to come for screening each time we visit Shetland so that we can ensure there have been no changes in the three years since we were last here.”

Invitation letters will be sent out approximately three to four weeks prior to the screening appointment date.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said that if any woman thinks they are eligible but does not receive an appointment, they should contact the breast screening centre on 01224 550570.