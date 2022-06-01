Headlines News

Award-winning beach is praised

West Sandwick Beach in Yell has become a prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award winner.

It is one of 53 beaches from across the country to have gained the award, but the only one in Shetland.

Scotland’s Beach Award is the only national benchmark for local environmental quality celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

Vice chairwoman of Yell Community Council Annette Jamieson said: “We are delighted that the West Sandwick beach is again a winner in the Keep Scotland Beautiful Awards.

“This pristine beach continues to attract visitors from far and wide, maintaining the high environmental sustainable standards required for the award.”

Chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, Barry Fisher, said: “It is wonderful to see 53 sites win Scotland’s Beach Award status this year and we are delighted to celebrate the success of West Sandwick Beach with all those volunteers in the community who work tirelessly to ensure award standards are maintained.”

To be successful in achieving Scotland’s Beach Award, a beach must meet a range of criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

