Library to highlight importance of accessible services

14 hours 2 min ago 0
Library to highlight importance of accessible services

​Shetland Library staff are preparing to celebrate a fortnight of activities highlighting the importance of accessible libraries to those with vision problems.

Support services librarian Catherine Jeromson said the availability of alternative formats such as eBooks, eAudiobooks and the talking newspaper service were crucial.

“The library service helps ensure that people who have sight loss, or indeed any difficulty using standard print, can access and enjoy a diverse range of reading.

“We have alternative formats and our staff can help. In the new library we have large print books and audiobooks on display.

“We also have a big range of eBooks and eAudiobooks online, free for members to borrow.”

The talking newspaper service sees a group of volunteers make audio recordings of The Shetland Times every Friday, which is then posted out to visually impaired users.

An afternoon tea was held this week at the library to thank those volunteers for their contribution.

Fiddlers Emma Leask and Ellie Nicolson were on hand to play music, which included the talking newspaper signature tune.

