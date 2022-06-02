News

Former Scalloway headteacher reported missing in Greece

9 hours 41 min ago 0
Archie Green has been reported missing in Greece.

The former headteacher of Scalloway Junior High school has been reported missing in Greece.

Archibald Green, more commonly known as Archie, disappeared from the marina area of the town Pythagoreio on the Greek island of Samos on 26th May.

Mr Green, who was on holiday in Greece with wife Liz, is thought to have gone for a walk in the morning.

He was reported missing by relatives the following day.

Rescue teams in Samos have been searching for Mr Green over the past week, and wrote they were “continuing with the same determination and persistence” earlier this week.

Mr Green was headteacher of Scalloway Junior High between 1994 and 2004, when he retired.

He was also a biology teacher at the Anderson High School between 1974 and 1988.

