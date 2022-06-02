Union Jack flies over town hall to mark Coronation Day

The Union Jack is flying over Lerwick Town Hall today (Thursday) to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II was coronated on 2nd June, 1953, and is celebrating her 70th year as Queen – making her the longest-reigning British monarch.

SIC convener Andrea Manson said she had given “a lifetime of service” to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

“She is a constant in so many people’s lives and has been a figurehead for our nation throughout happy times and turbulent times.

“I am sure that many in our community will join me in sending warm congratulations on her Platinum Jubilee.”