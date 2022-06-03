Former Scalloway headteacher found dead in Greece, local media reports
Former Scalloway headteacher Archie Green has been found dead in Greece, according to local media reports.
Mr Green had been reported missing after he disappeared from the marina area of the town Pythagoreio on the island of Samos on 26th May.
Samos media outlet Samos24 reported on Thursday evening that a body had been found, and identified by Mr Green’s family.
His body has been taken to a local hospital for an autopsy.
Rescue teams in Samos had been searching for Mr Green over the past week.
He had been on holiday in Greece with wife Liz, and is thought to have gone for a walk in the morning. He was reported missing by relatives the following day.
Mr Green was headteacher of Scalloway Junior High between 1994 and 2004, when he retired.
He was also a biology teacher at the Anderson High School between 1974 and 1988.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment