In this week’s Shetland Times

Andrew Hirst 53 min ago
In today’s (Friday, 3rd June) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Demands are made for back-to-back NorthLink ferry crossings to increase capacity amid growing pressures on the lifeline service.
  • The crew restoring the historic sailing boat Maggie Helen hope to have her back in the water by August.
  • Hundreds, if not thousands, or birds have died as the avian flu epidemic takes a grip.
  • Work on the new £7.4m Fair Isle Bird Observatory is hoped to begin later this month.
  • A dentist who was “financially motivated” to suggest more expensive treatments to his patients has been struck off.
  • BUSINESS QUARTER – Five pages of business news.
  • SPORT – Junior inter-county squad is set to take on Orkney.
