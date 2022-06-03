In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 3rd June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Demands are made for back-to-back NorthLink ferry crossings to increase capacity amid growing pressures on the lifeline service.
- The crew restoring the historic sailing boat Maggie Helen hope to have her back in the water by August.
- Hundreds, if not thousands, or birds have died as the avian flu epidemic takes a grip.
- Work on the new £7.4m Fair Isle Bird Observatory is hoped to begin later this month.
- A dentist who was “financially motivated” to suggest more expensive treatments to his patients has been struck off.
- BUSINESS QUARTER – Five pages of business news.
- SPORT – Junior inter-county squad is set to take on Orkney.