Junior Intercounty team heads off for face-off

The Junior Intercounty is back on.

The team is hoping to bring the Stuart Cup back to Shetland.

Athletics, football, hockey, netball and swimming teams will all compete this weekend.

The last competition was held in 2019, as a result of Covid restrictions.

The Shetland team has just boarded the ferry in Lerwick this evening (Friday)

On their Facebook post, the team coaches said: “That’s the Shetland team on the boat and ready for a full weekend of sports!

“We would just like to thank NorthLink for their sponsorship for travelling as well as Buildbase for their sponsorship in respect of the teams jackets – we couldn’t do this without you guys.

“We would also like to thank Kevin Jones for taking the team photos – much appreciated! Thank you to Orkney committee who have helped massively this year, we struggled for accommodation and had to make do with what we could get and Orkney have pulled together to ensure we all have a bed for the weekend.

“And of course we couldn’t pull this weekend off without the help of all the coaches and committee! Here’s to a brilliant weekend!”