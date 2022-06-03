Junior Shetland side perform well in Aberdeen

Twenty young footballers from the under-15 Shetland development squad travelled down to play some top quality opposition in Aberdeen last month.

Games were arranged against Cove Rangers under-15s, Banks O’ Dee under-15s and Westdyke under-15s, all of whom play in the Aberdeen A league with both Westdyke and Banks O’ Dee being in the top four of the league.

The squad started their weekend with a training session with Scottish FA coaches at Aberdeen Sports Village, prior to a match against Cove Rangers that evening.

The SFA coaches were very impressed with the young Shetland players and their technical abilities.

The Shetland side then put in a superb performance to beat Cove Rangers under-15s 3-1 at Balmoral Park, the home of the senior Cove side.

Banks O’ Dee represented a step up in quality, and were able to overcome a Shetland A side 3-1, and the B side 4-2.

Westdyke beat Shetland 4-1 on the final day of the visit, in a game which the Blues were unlucky to concede two late goals.

Goalscorers for Shetland over the weekend were: Connor Umphray (two), Finn Scott (one), Mark Woodworth (three) and James Spence (one).

Shetland U15 coaches are absolutely delighted with the quality showed by all players on the trip and are already planning future trips south.

The coaches would also like to say a huge thank you to sponsors Research LK62, Scottish Sea Farms, NorthLink and Bisset and White Builders, without whom the trip could not have happened.