Lerwick firefighters given medals for years of service

5 hours 19 min ago 0
Eleven firefighters from Lerwick Fire Station have been presented with platinum jubilee medals to mark more than five years of service to the fire brigade.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jim Budge presented the medals, which form part of the celebrations taking place around the bank holiday weekend.

Receiving their medals at a ceremony this week were watch commander Colin Nicolson, crew commanders Jonny Wiseman, Jim MacLeod, Steven Nicolson and Scott Henderson as well as firefighters Darren Hunter, James Nicolson, Amy Gerrard, Ryan Laurenson, Sophi Turnbull and Ryan Thomason.

Area Commander Iain Macleod said: “On call firefighters are exceptional individuals who carry pagers and step up to protect their communities when they are needed most and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their commitment.

“It is an honour to see them receive this medal in recognition of their contribution.”

Mr Budge said it was “a privilege” to present the group with their medals.

“I also take this opportunity to thank them and all the fire service crews for their continued dedication and commitment to the vital role they play in helping to keep our communities safe.”

