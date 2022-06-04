Junior Inter-county on live

Family and friends of participants of the Junior Inter-County who can’t make the event can watch the events online.

The Shetland Junior Inter-County Committee has a Facebook page with details: https://www.facebook.com/ShetlandJICA

The stated: “We know how hard it is when you want to see you child, friend and family members compete representing their County, maybe for the first or last time and you can’t make it to Orkney to watch.

“Don’t worry, we have been working with Orkney and can confirm it will be live streamed over the weekend.”

“We are super happy Orkney and Rohallion have been able to facilitate this so thank you.”

Details are below:

Athletics/Hockey/Netball/Swimming:

The live stream is very dependent on a good 4G signal, there will be a full recording of the games that will be uploaded if the 4g stream fails.

The events are as follows:

Today (Saturday) – Athletics at 11am. Hockey at 6pm.

Tomorrow (Sunday) – Swimming at 10am. Football at 1pm. Netball at 4pm.

The stream will be on YouTube channel: Rohallion – just type this into youtube.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCbK-mhWiL4VH57fataSe9ng

Football will be live streamed through: Orkney Football – link below: