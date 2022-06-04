Classic Cars get into gear

By Motoring Correspondent James McConnachie

The run up to the Shetland Classic Motor Show has seen some interesting metal arrive from distant locations, whetting the appetite of local classic enthusiasts.

The show which starts today has come a long way since 1984 and its humble origins at Gilbertson Park.

The number of exhibitors from outside Shetland has hugely increased. “Cruise in Company” tours are now part of the build-up and follow-up the show with cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles venturing into the scenic Shetland countryside, bringing the sights and sounds of classic motoring to the wider public.

On Friday, Sumburgh Head was treated to some of these vintage visitors. In attendance was a pristine cream 1960 Daimler SP250; these two-seaters were used by several British Police Forces during the 60s, thanks to their powerful 2.5 litre V8 engine and high top speed.

As it’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, there was a suitably patriotic 1965 Wolseley 16/60 decked out in Union Flags.

Also negotiating the steep climb to the lighthouse was a Morgan from Morayshire and a 1973 Citroen Ami, which had made it all the way from York. Its owners said it’d not a beat on the trip north, although it had struggled a little with some of Shetland’s hills.

The Classic Motor Show is at the Clickimin Centre today, 10am to 8pm and tomorrow, from 10am to 6pm. £6 entry for adults and £3 for senior citizens and children. Under 5s are free. Cash sales only.