Junior Inter-county action to get under way again

Alistair Munro 2 hours 7 min ago
Large crowds turned out in the Orkney sunshine for the athletics. Photo: Rohallion Orkney

The Shetland Junior Inter-county team will be going into action soon today (Sun) in a bid to overturn Orkney’s lead.

There was a defeat in athletics yesterday, and the hockey proved to be an impressive match, despite a a 0-0 scoreline.

After day one the Stuart cup scores are:

Shetland 38

Orkney 59

Today’s (Sun) events start with swimming at 10am.

The football is at 1pm and the netball at 4pm.

The stream will be on YouTube channel: Rohallion – just type this into search.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCbK-mhWiL4VH57fataSe9ng

Football will be live streamed through: Orkney Football – link below:

