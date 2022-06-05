Junior Inter-county action to get under way again
The Shetland Junior Inter-county team will be going into action soon today (Sun) in a bid to overturn Orkney’s lead.
There was a defeat in athletics yesterday, and the hockey proved to be an impressive match, despite a a 0-0 scoreline.
After day one the Stuart cup scores are:
Shetland 38
Orkney 59
Today’s (Sun) events start with swimming at 10am.
The football is at 1pm and the netball at 4pm.
The stream will be on YouTube channel: Rohallion – just type this into search.
https://youtube.com/channel/UCbK-mhWiL4VH57fataSe9ng
Football will be live streamed through: Orkney Football – link below: