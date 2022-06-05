Junior Inter-county joy – Shetland run rampant in football

Shetland’s footballers have won 4-0, boosting the points up for the Stuart Cup.

The swimmers impressive morning performance, winning 59-38, put us level with Orkney on 97-97 – and now the footballers have pushed us ahead.

The first goal was an own goal, second from Jack Simpson, third from Finn Regan, and fourth from Thomas Calder.

Stuart Cup scores going into the final event, netball:

Shetland – 117

Orkney – 97

Netball is on now, with Shetland down a few points..

The stream will be on YouTube channel: Rohallion – just type this into search.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCbK-mhWiL4VH57fataSe9ng