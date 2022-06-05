Shetland win Stuart Cup in Junior Inter-county

Shetland has narrowly won the Junior Inter-county Stuart Cup by 157 to 142.

The netball team had a great game but lost out by 45-40.

But it was enough for Shetland to win the cup.

The footballers won 4-0.

The swimmers’ impressive morning performance, winning 59-38, put us level with Orkney on 97-97.

A day before there was a defeat in athletics, but the hockey proved to be an impressive match, despite a a 0-0 scoreline.

The Shetland Inter-county website has just said: “It was a tough, physical match with the scores close the whole way through the match!

“Unfortunately Orkney were able to hold their lead throughout however Shetland never stopped and dug in until the very end!

“Be proud of yourselves lasses!”

Stuart Cup:

Shetland 157

Orkney 142

“WE WON THE STUART CUP!!!”