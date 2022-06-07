Any Questions comes to Lerwick

Folk are getting the chance to ask a question and influence the debate as BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions comes to Shetland Museum and Archives.

The topical discussion, in which guests from the world of politics and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience, is due to be broadcast live on 24th June.

The evening will be hosted by the BBC’s Chris Mason and panellists will be confirmed shortly.

Members of the audience are encouraged to take part in the debate and are asked to submit one or more questions that they are prepared to ask on air.

Questions will be submitted on arrival at the Museum from 6.30pm on the night.

As a nationwide broadcast, national or international issues that are in the news that week are most likely to be chosen by the BBC production team.

The programme will be recorded live from 8pm.

There is no charge for admission but ticket numbers are limited. All tickets must be booked in advance.

Bookings are limited to one seat per person so a full list of attendees are known.

Anyone who would like to take part in the audience can reserve their ticket through the Shetland Museum Box Office.